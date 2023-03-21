Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the public issue1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO has been overall subscribed 0.58 times on the first day of the offer
The three-day long initial public offer (IPO) of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd has been total subscribed 0.58 times on the first day of the offer that opened on Monday, March 20, 2023. The issue, which has a price band of ₹33 to ₹35 per share, will close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
