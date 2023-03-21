Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the public issue

“Over the last three fiscals, the company has posted inconsistent growth in revenues and profit. As on FY22, the company had posted 13.41% EBITDA margins and 6.54% PAT margins which too looks dull compared to its peers. At the upper band of issue price the asking p/e comes around 10x based on FY22 earnings which seems moderate. Small issue and significant order book may generate some fancy," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena.