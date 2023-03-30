Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: Latest GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 08:12 AM IST
UdayShivakumar Infra IPO was priced in a range of ₹33-35 per share
The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Udayshivakumar Infra IPO has been done and now all eyes are on the company's shares listing which is expected to list next week. Shares of the company are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, April 3, 2023.
