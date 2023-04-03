Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited is going to hit stock market today as the BSE has notified Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing date on 3rd April 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, the equity shares of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange (BSE and NSE) in the list of 'T' group of securities.

According to stock market experts, small size of the issue and moderate pricing, the IPO received good response from the investor and one can expect Udayshivakumar Infra shares to make strong debut in secondary market today. They said that stock market sentiments are also positive and hence Udayshivakumar Infra shareholders, who got company shares via allotment process, may expect up to 35 per cent listing premium from the issue.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing premium

Predicting grand debut of Udayshivakumar Infra share on stock market today, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "We are expecting a grand listing of Udayshivakumar Infra shares with a premium of around 30–35 per cent as its IPO received a great response from the market, where on the last day it closed with 32.49 times of subscription."

The Swastika Investmart expert went on to add that positive mood of the grey market, huge subscription and recent positive move at the secondary markets are suggesting a profitable listing for Udayshivakumar Infra IPO.

Expecting strong listing of Udayshivakumar Infra IPO, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com, which deals in pre-IPO and unlisted shares, said, "The IPO of Udayshivkumar Infra got a decent response across all the categories compared to recent IPOs. Although the company had reported inconsistent growth but the small sized issue, significant order book and moderate pricing helped in captivating a decent response. Hence, we may expect a strong listing on account of favourable sentiments and can expect listing gains of around 20 per cent."

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market is also bullish on Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing premium. According to market observers, shares of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited are available at a premium of ₹12 per equity share. This means, Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP today is ₹12, which is Re 1 higher from its yesterday's Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP of ₹11 per share.

Market observers said that Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP today is ₹12, which means grey market is expecting that Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing price would be around ₹47 ( ₹35 + ₹12), which is around 35 per cent of the IPO price band of ₹33 to ₹35 per equity share.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO was subscribed 14.95 times in the retail category, 42.92 times in the QIB category, and 64.08 times in the NII category.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.