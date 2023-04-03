Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing date today. Experts see strong debut of shares2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:53 AM IST
- Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP today is ₹12, say market observers
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited is going to hit stock market today as the BSE has notified Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing date on 3rd April 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, the equity shares of Udayshivakumar Infra Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange (BSE and NSE) in the list of 'T' group of securities.
