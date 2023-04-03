Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing date today. Experts see strong debut of shares

Expecting strong listing of Udayshivakumar Infra IPO, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com, which deals in pre-IPO and unlisted shares, said, "The IPO of Udayshivkumar Infra got a decent response across all the categories compared to recent IPOs. Although the company had reported inconsistent growth but the small sized issue, significant order book and moderate pricing helped in captivating a decent response. Hence, we may expect a strong listing on account of favourable sentiments and can expect listing gains of around 20 per cent."