Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: The initial public offering of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd is going to open on 20th March 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. The public issue worth ₹66 crore will remain open for bidding till 23rd March 2023. The book build issue will raise ₹66 crore through issuance of fresh shares, which is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. is likely to list on 3rd April 2023.

Here we list out important Udayshivakumar Infra IPO details in 10 points:

1] Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd are available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today.

2] Udayshivakumar Infra IPO date: The public issue will open for bidding on 20th March 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 23rd March 2023.

3] Udayshivakumar Infra IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the IPO at ₹33 to ₹35 apiece.

4] Udayshivakumar Infra IPO size: The company aims to generate ₹66 crore from this public offer.

5] Udayshivakumar Infra IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO comprises 428 shares of the company.

6] Udayshivakumar Infra IPO objective: Net proceeds of the public issue will be used for funding incremental working capital requirements and general corporate requirements of the company.

7] Company's financials: As on December 31, 2022, the company is executing 30 ongoing projects which include 10 roads, 7 smart roads, 1 bridge, 8 irrigation projects, 3 civil construction works and 1 toll plaza with an aggregate order book value of ₹853.88 crore. Further, as on December 31, 2022, they also have new work orders allotted (but work not yet started) comprising of 14 roads, 1 toll plaza and 1 irrigation works with an aggregate order book value of ₹436.51 crore.

As on December 31, 2022 on an aggregate basis, they have 46 works orders in hand having aggregate order book value of ₹1,290.39 crore.

8] Udayshivakumar Infra IPO allotment date: Share allocation of the public offer is most likely on 28th March 2023.it

9] Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE and likely date for listing of shares is 3rd April 2023.

10] Udayshivakumar Infra IPO registrar: MAS Services Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

