Udayshivakumar Infra IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details in 10 points4 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 01:17 PM IST
- Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP today is ₹10 apiece, say market observers
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: The initial public offering of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd is going to open on 20th March 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. The public issue worth ₹66 crore will remain open for bidding till 23rd March 2023. The book build issue will raise ₹66 crore through issuance of fresh shares, which is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. is likely to list on 3rd April 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×