Udayshivakumar Infra IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

7] Company's financials: As on December 31, 2022, the company is executing 30 ongoing projects which include 10 roads, 7 smart roads, 1 bridge, 8 irrigation projects, 3 civil construction works and 1 toll plaza with an aggregate order book value of ₹853.88 crore. Further, as on December 31, 2022, they also have new work orders allotted (but work not yet started) comprising of 14 roads, 1 toll plaza and 1 irrigation works with an aggregate order book value of ₹436.51 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}