Udayshivakumar Infra IPO opens today. GMP, key details to know before you subscribe2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 09:53 AM IST
- Udayshivakumar Infra IPO's price band is fixed at ₹33 to ₹35 per share
The initial public offer (IPO) of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd is set to open for public subscription on Monday, March 20, 2023 and the three-day share sale would conclude on Wednesday March 23. The bidding for anchor investors opened on Friday, March 17, 2023. The price band for the issue is fixed at ₹33 to ₹35 per share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×