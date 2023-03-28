Udayshivakumar Infra IPO share allotment likely today. How to check1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO subscribed 30.63 times on last day of offer
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.15 times on the third day of subscription on Wednesday, Mar 23 that opened on Monday, March 20, 2023. The offer received bids for 10,29,54,972 shares against 2 crore shares on offer, as per the exchange data. The IPO offered fresh equity shares of up to ₹66 crore and was priced in a range of ₹33-35 a share.
