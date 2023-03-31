Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: What GMP signals as focus shifts on share listing date

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: What GMP signals as focus shifts on share listing date2 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP today has surged 20 per cent on strong Dalal Street sentiments
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: After announcement of share allotment, allottees and market observers are eagerly waiting for Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing date, which is most likely on 3rd April 2023. However, ahead of share listing, change in market trend has led to rise in grey market sentiments in regard to Udayshivakumar Infra IPO. According to market observers, shares of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd are available at a premium of ₹12 in grey market today.
As per the market observers, Udayshivakumar Infra IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹12, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹10. They said that this rise in Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP today is because of the trend reversal on Dalal Street. They said that secondary market sentiment plays big role in share listing premium as fresh investors or HNI investors, who invest after listing may prolong their investment plans in the wake of weak market sentiments. However, market observers maintained that in last one week, Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP has remained positive despite weak market sentiment that signals positive listing of Udayshivakumar Infra shares.
As Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP today is ₹12, market observers said that grey market is expecting Udayshivakumar Infra IPO listing price to be around ₹47 ( ₹35 + ₹12), which is around 35 per cent higher from its price band of ₹33 to ₹35 per equity share. So, in case the market sentiments continues to remain strong, a lucky allottee may expect strong premium on their investment, signals grey market today.
However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is a non regulated market and its figures are completely speculative. Apart from this, it includes even those who have high stake involved in the IPO. So, some times GMP can be artificial as well. They advised allottees to stick with the basics and rely on financials of the company only as it reflects concrete picture of a company's fundamentals.
