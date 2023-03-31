Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: What GMP signals as focus shifts on share listing date

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Udayshivakumar Infra IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹12, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹10. They said that this rise in Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP today is because of the trend reversal on Dalal Street. They said that secondary market sentiment plays big role in share listing premium as fresh investors or HNI investors, who invest after listing may prolong their investment plans in the wake of weak market sentiments. However, market observers maintained that in last one week, Udayshivakumar Infra IPO GMP has remained positive despite weak market sentiment that signals positive listing of Udayshivakumar Infra shares.