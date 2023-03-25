Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: After closure of four days subscription of the initial public offering (IPO) of Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd, all eyes are now set on the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 28th March 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week. As per the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO subscription status after closure of bidding, the public issue worth ₹66 crore was subscribed 32.49 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 14.95 times. Meanwhile, shares of Udayshivakumar Infra are available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today, say market observers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}