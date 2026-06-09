UHM Vacation IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, steps-by-step guide to check allotment status online for SME IPO

UHM Vacation IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of UHM Vacation saw robust investor participation, and attention has now turned to the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, 9 June, 2025.

The SME IPO was open for subscription from 4-8 June. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Thursday, 11 June. UHM Vacation shares are set to debut on BSE SME.

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Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, 10 June.

Investors can check the UHM Vacation IPO allotment status online either through the BSE website or via MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the UHM Vacation IPO allotment status online.

UHM Vacation IPO Allotment Status - Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE

Step 3] Choose ‘UHM Vacation’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

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Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your UHM Vacation IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

UHM Vacation IPO Allotment Status - Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Select ‘UHM Vacation’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your UHM Vacation IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

UHM Vacation IPO GMP Today UHM Vacation shares are showing muted activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the UHM Vacation IPO GMP stands at ₹0 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹166 apiece, same as the IPO price.

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UHM Vacation IPO Subscription Status The IPO was subscribed 2.36 times by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 3.86 times, and NII portion was booked 0.86 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1 times bids.

The company has received bids for 48.64 lakh shares against 20.59 lakh shares on offer.

UHM Vacation IPO Details The ₹36.02 crore SME IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.17 crore equity shares worth ₹29.04 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.04 crore shares aggregating to ₹6.97 crore.

The company, which operates as a B2B travel and tourism aggregator, intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards capital expenditure requirements, marketing and promotional activities, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.

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The UHM Vacation IPO has been priced in the range of ₹157-166 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 800 shares, while the minimum investment required for retail investors is ₹2,65,600 for 1,600 shares at the upper end of the price band.

Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the market maker for the offering.

UHM Vacation is engaged in the business of travel and tourism aggregation services and offers a comprehensive range of travel solutions under a single platform for the Business-to-Business (B2B) segment. The company sources and aggregates services from airline operators, accommodation providers, cruise lines, car rental companies, visa facilitators and other travel service providers, either directly or through third-party aggregators. It then offers these services to its clients based on their requirements, enabling customers to access a wide range of travel products and customised travel solutions through a single platform.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.