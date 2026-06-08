UHM Vacation IPO Day 3: GMP plunges sharply; Here's subscription status, price band and other details

UHM Vacation IPO: UHM Vacation's initial public offering (IPO), which opened for bidding on 4 June, is slated to close for subscription today, 8 June. The ₹36 crore SME IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of ₹29 crore and an offer for sale of nearly ₹7 crore.
UHM Vacation IPO price band has been fixed at ₹157 to ₹166 per share. Investors could apply for the book-built offer in lots of 800 shares, with retail investors required to bid for at least two lots, resulting in a minimum investment of ₹265,600.
The company, which is a B2B travel and tourism aggregator, plans to use the proceeds from the fresh share sale to meet capital expenditure, fund marketing and promotional activities and meet working capital needs, along with general corporate purposes.
UHM Vacation IPO allotment will be finalised on Tuesday, 9 June.
The travel company has seen a sharp decline in its grey market premium (GMP) today. According to websites tracking the unofficial market, UHM Vacation IPO GMP today has plunged to ₹1 from ₹34 a day ago, signalling a flattish listing for the company.
UHM Vacation IPO shares are slated to list on BSE SME on 11 June.
The SME IPO has received 47.92 lakh bids as against 20.59 lakh shares on offer, resulting in a total bid size of 2.33 times. The category for qualified institutional buyers was booked 1 time, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NII) received 0.86 times subscription.
Lastly, the retail portion of the offer received 3.79 times bids.
UHM Vacation is engaged in the business of travel and tourism aggregator services, offering a comprehensive range of travel and tourism solutions under one platform, catering to the Business-to-Business segment. It sources and aggregates services from airline operators, accommodation service providers, cruise lines, car rental companies, visa facilitators, and other travel service providers with direct connectivity or through third-party aggregators and offers them to its clients as per their needs. This enables the company to offer customers a wide range of travel services and curated options to meet their specific requirements through a single platform.
While its business has historically operated under an asset-light aggregation model, it intends to selectively adopt asset ownership and inventory-backed models in certain service verticals to enhance service reliability, improve margins, and strengthen customer experience, while continuing to leverage our technology-driven aggregation platform.
Sobhagya Capital Options is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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