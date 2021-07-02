Mumbai: Uma Converter on Friday has filed preliminary papers for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with markets regulator SEBI on June 30, 2021.

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the offer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹36 crore and outstanding before the Issue constitute 1,46,94,286 Equity Shares.

The net proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards inter alia expansion of the business of the company by upgrading its manufacturing facility situated at Timba, Gujarat and repayment or prepayment of unsecured loans.

GYR Capital Advisors is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue.

Uma Converter commenced its business operations in 1999, in manufacturing flexible packaging material. It has two manufacturing with a combined manufacturing facility of 1,800 metric tons per annum. Post-Issue the company intends to enhance the capacity of one of its manufacturing facilities to 9,000 MTPA. The company reported a net turnover of Rs. 90.14 crore and ₹104.39 crore, for the year 2018 and 2019 respectively.

During the year 2020 and for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020, the company reported a net turnover of ₹103.59 crore and ₹117.83 crore, respectively and net profit after tax and depreciation of ₹2.74 crore and ₹4.2512 crore, respectively.

Presently, the company has a widespread domestic presence in 17 states and is also exporting finished products to countries such as Saudi Arabia, Australia, Senegal and the United States of America.

Flexible packaging material is among the fastest-growing packaging segments in India, as those are multi-functional and caters to the packaging requirements of various industries. With an integrated business model, the company is engaged in developing, devising the appropriate packaging material, designing the package based on the nature of the product and lastly manufacturing the final finished packaging material.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.