Uma Exports IPO: Share allotment date, how to check application status online

Uma Exports IPO allotment date: An applicant can check one's application status online by logging in at official BBSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website — masserv.com
Uma Exports IPO allotment date: Subscription for the public issue worth ₹60 crore ended on 30th March 2022 and those who have applied for the public offer are eagerly waiting for Uma Exports IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 4th April 2022. After 3 days of bidding, the initial issue got subscribed 7.67 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 10.11 times.
So, those who have applied for Uma Exports IPO are advised to check their application status online after announcement of share allotment. They can check Uma Exports IPO allotment status online be either logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the public issue. MAS Services Limited is the official registrar of the Uma Exports IPO and its official website is masserv.com.
Uma Exports IPO: Direct links to check allotment status online
As mentioned above, an applicant can check one's application status online by logging in at official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website — masserv.com. However, for convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct MAS Services Limited web link — masserv.com/opt.asp and check one's IPO application status online.
Uma Exports IPO allotment status check at BSE
1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Uma Exports IPO;
3] Enter your Uma Exports IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Uma Exports IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
Uma Exports IPO allotment status check at MAS Services website
1] Login at direct MAS Services link — masserv.com/opt.asp;
2] Two options will emerge — Search on Dp_id/Client id or Search on Application No;
3] An applicant can click at any of the given option, fill-in the information sought in blank space and click at 'Submit' option.
Your Uma Exports IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
