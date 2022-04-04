Uma Exports IPO share allotment likely today. How to check application status

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uma Exports IPO (Initial Public Offering) allotment status may become public today as most likely Uma Exports IPO allotment date is 4th April 2022. So, those who applied for the public issue worth ₹60 crore are advised to check their IPO application status online after the announcement of share allotment. They can check Uma Exports IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official website of official registrar of the website. The official registrar of the Uma Exports IPO is MAS Services Limited and its official website is masserv.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For convenience, Uma Exports IPO bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct MAS Services Limited web link — masserv.com/opt.asp and check their allotment status online.

For convenience, Uma Exports IPO bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct MAS Services Limited web link — masserv.com/opt.asp and check their allotment status online.

Uma Exports IPO allotment status check online at BSE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As mentioned above, bidders can check their IPO allotment status online at the BSE website — bsweindia.com or at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. What they need is to login at the given link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Uma Exports IPO; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Enter your Uma Exports IPO application number;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Uma Exports IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Uma Exports IPO allotment status check online at MAS Services website {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1] Login at direct web link of MAS Services — masserv.com/opt.asp;

2] Two options will emerge — Search on Dp_id/Client id or Search on Application No;

3] You can click at any of the given option, fill-in the information sought in blank space and click at 'Submit' option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Uma Exports IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

