The IPO or initial public offering of was off to a good start today with shares fully subscribed on Day 1 itself, driven by strong retail demand. After being subdued for some time, primary market will see share sales of two companies this week: Veranda Learning and UMA Exports. Uma Exports plans to raise ₹60 crore from the issue. The price band has been fixed at ₹65-68 per share while the issue will close for subscription on 30th March 2022. As of 3 pm on Day 1, Uma Exports IPO was subscribed 1.73 times.

