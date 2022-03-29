Uma Exports IPO: Subscription status, price, dates, other details in 10 points

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uma Exports IPO GMP: Shares of Uma Exports are yet to make its debut in the grey market. So, Uma Exports IPO GMP is still not available on second day of bidding
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Uma Exports IPO (Initial Public Offering) got fully subscribed on day one. As per Uma Exports IPO subscription status by day 1, the public issue worth ₹60 crore got subscribed 2.14 times after completion of first day of bidding on 28th March 2022. Retail portion of the public issue got subscribed 2.90 times on day one of bidding. However, market observers said that Uma Exports IPO GMP is still not available as shares of Uma Exports are yet to make its debut in the grey market.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Uma Exports IPO (Initial Public Offering) got fully subscribed on day one. As per Uma Exports IPO subscription status by day 1, the public issue worth ₹60 crore got subscribed 2.14 times after completion of first day of bidding on 28th March 2022. Retail portion of the public issue got subscribed 2.90 times on day one of bidding. However, market observers said that Uma Exports IPO GMP is still not available as shares of Uma Exports are yet to make its debut in the grey market.
1] Uma Exports IPO GMP: Shares of Uma Exports are yet to make its debut in the grey market. So, Uma Exports IPO GMP (grey market premium) is still not available on second day of bidding.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2] Uma Exports IPO subscription status: After day 1 of bidding, Uma Exports IPO has been subscribed 2.14 times whereas it retail portion got subscribed 2.90 times.s
3] Uma Exports IPO subscription date: The public issue opened on 28th March 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 30th March 2022.
4] Uma Exports IPO size: Agri products trader and distributor company aims to raise ₹60 crore from its public offer.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5] Uma Exports IPO price: Company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹65 to ₹68 per equity share.
6] Uma Exports IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 220 company shares. One bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.
7] Uma Exports IPO investment limit: As one bidder can apply for a minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots. A bidder will require minimum ₹14,960 ( ₹68 x 220) to apply for the IPO whereas a bidder can invest maximum ₹1,94,480 [( ₹68 x 220) x 13] in Uma Exports IPO.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
8] Uma Exports IPO allotment date: Likely date for share allotment is 4th April 2022. Bidder can check share allotment status either on the BSE website or on the website of official registrar of the IPO — MAS Services Limited.
9] Uma Exports IPO listing date: Shares of Uma Exports will be listed on both NSE and BSE and the likely date for share listing is 7th April 2022.
10] Expert view on Uma Exports IPO: Highlighting upon the fundamentals of the company; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Uma Exports is engaged in the business of trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities like sugar, spices, lentils, etc. The company’s name suggest it to be an export company but majority of revenues come from domestic sales which is 90.34 per cent of total sales in FY2021 while exports contribute only 9.66 per cent to the revenue. The company has EBITDA margins of 2.83 per cent and PAT margins of 1.62 per cent only, which leaves no room of safety in case of adverse situations. Also, the business is cyclical in nature and the commodity prices have a characteristic of high volatility."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!