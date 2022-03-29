Uma Exports IPO: Subscription status, price, dates, other details in 10 points

10] Expert view on Uma Exports IPO: Highlighting upon the fundamentals of the company; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Uma Exports is engaged in the business of trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities like sugar, spices, lentils, etc. The company’s name suggest it to be an export company but majority of revenues come from domestic sales which is 90.34 per cent of total sales in FY2021 while exports contribute only 9.66 per cent to the revenue. The company has EBITDA margins of 2.83 per cent and PAT margins of 1.62 per cent only, which leaves no room of safety in case of adverse situations. Also, the business is cyclical in nature and the commodity prices have a characteristic of high volatility."

