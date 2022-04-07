Shares of Uma Exports are going to hit secondary market today. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Uma Exports Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities. Shares will list on both NSE and BSE in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

According to stock market experts, Uma Exports shares may have a positive opening. They said that in bear case, Uma Exports shares may debut around ₹75 per equity share whereas in bulls case, it may open around ₹75 per equity share levels.

Expecting positive debut for Uma Exports shares at Dalal Street; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "The public issue is small in size and hence much will depend upon the market sentiments. For last few days, market sentiments have remained negative. If the sentiment remains negative today as well, then in that case, I am expecting Uma Exports shares to open around ₹75 levels, delivering near 10 per cent listing premium. However, in case of trend reversal, listing may take place around ₹85 per equity levels, giving near 20 to 25 per cent listing premium to the share allottees.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said that there will be status quo even when the secondary market sentiment remains negative on Thursday. She advised allottees to book profit and exit as the stock is listing in ‘T’ category.

Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, “The IPO of Uma Exports has received a subdued response from investors despite being a small issue. The sentiments of primary markets have not been up to mark. Owing to cyclical nature of business and lower margins interest seemed lacking. Thus, expecting flat listing around issue price."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

