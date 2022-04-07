Uma Exports share listing today. Experts predict 'positive' debut

Expecting positive debut for Uma Exports shares at Dalal Street; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "The public issue is small in size and hence much will depend upon the market sentiments. For last few days, market sentiments have remained negative. If the sentiment remains negative today as well, then in that case, I am expecting Uma Exports shares to open around ₹75 levels, delivering near 10 per cent listing premium. However, in case of trend reversal, listing may take place around ₹85 per equity levels, giving near 20 to 25 per cent listing premium to the share allottees.

