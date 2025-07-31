Umiya Mobile IPO allotment today: Steps to check status, latest GMP

Umiya Mobile IPO allotment: Following the closure of Umiya Mobile's initial public offering (IPO), investor focus has shifted to its allotment status. Umiya Mobile IPO was open for subscription from July 28 to July 30, garnering a tepid response for its ₹24.88 crore issue. Umiya Mobile IPO allotment date is fixed as today, July 31.

The SME IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 37.70 lakh shares, offering its shares at a fixed price of ₹66 apiece. The company plans to use the funds raised for repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by the Company from banks and financial institutions and for general corporate purposes.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Umiya Mobile IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Umiya Mobile IPO was booked 2.57 times at the end of the three-day bidding process. The individual investor quota was booked 2.61 times, while the NII portion was subscribed 2.44 times.

Umiya Mobile IPO Allotment Now, investors are looking forward to the allotment of Umiya Mobile IPO. The investors can check Umiya Mobile IPO allotment online by heading to the website of the stock exchange BSE or the registrar.

Steps to check Umiya Mobile IPO Allotment on BSE ⦁ Head to the website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

⦁ Select Equity as Issue Type

⦁ Select Umiya Mobile as Issue Name from the dropdown

⦁ Enter Application Number or PAN Number

⦁ Click on I'm not a robot

⦁ Click Submit

Steps to check Umiya Mobile IPO Allotment with Registrar ⦁ Head to the website using this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

⦁ Select Company as Umiya Mobile from the dropdown

⦁ From dropdown select Application Number/Beneficiary ID/PAN Number

⦁ Enter the details related to option selected

⦁ Enter Captcha

⦁ Hit Search

Umiya Mobile IPO GMP Umiya Mobile IPO GMP, or grey market premium, today was nil. It means the shares are trading at par in the grey market to the IPO price. Investors can expect a flat listing for the company shares on the BSE SME. The likely listing date is August 4.