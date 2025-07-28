Umiya Mobile IPO subscribed 12% so far on the first bidding day; check GMP, subscription status, more

Umiya Mobile IPO commenced on Monday, July 28 and will conclude on Wednesday, July 30. Umiya Mobile IPO price band has been set at ₹66 per equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter.

Founded in 2012, Umiya Mobile Pvt. Ltd. is a retailer located in Rajkot, specializing in mobile phones, accessories, and home appliances.

The company provides Smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, among others, alongside consumer electronics like Smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and coolers from Sony, LG, Panasonic, Godrej, and more.

With a total of 149 stores in Gujarat and 69 in Maharashtra, the company boasts a broad presence and a variety of business models to cater to diverse customer requirements.

Product offerings include Mobile: Featuring the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and others; Laptops/Tablets: Offering laptops and tablets from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Lenovo, and Oppo; Accessories: Providing mobile accessories such as chargers, earplugs, power banks, smartwatches, and headphones; Home Appliances: Retailing LED TVs, refrigerators, coolers, air conditioners, washing machines, wireless cameras, and more.

According to the Prospectus, the company's listed peers include Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd, which has a P/E ratio of 20.89, Fonebox Retail Ltd, with a P/E of 21.44, and Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd, which has a P/E of 23.21.

Umiya Mobile IPO subscription status Umiya Mobile IPO subscription status is 12% on day 1, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 12%, and NII portion was booked 12%.

The company has received bids for 4,26,000 shares against 35,80,000 shares on offer on the third bidding day, at 15:09 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Umiya Mobile IPO details Umiya Mobile IPO consists of a fresh issue of 37,70,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹24.88 crore, and there is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The Umiya Mobile IPO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for several purposes, including the repayment or prepayment, either partially or in full, of loans taken by the Company from banks and financial institutions, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Umiya Mobile IPO, whereas Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acts as the registrar for the offering. Shreni Shares Limited is designated as the market maker for the Umiya Mobile IPO.

Umiya Mobile IPO GMP today Umiya Mobile IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹66 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.