Uncertain Markets Have Startups Rethinking IPOs

Instead, some startup leaders say their objective is to build a profitable company, stay private, and eventually buy out their early backers. Not all investors are on board with the strategy, though many agree that focusing on profitability is a healthier model than growth for growth’s sake—marking something of a paradigm shift after years of chasing lofty private-market valuations through successive fundraising rounds until it is time to cash out.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}