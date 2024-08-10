Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment status out. GMP, listing date, how to check status online

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment status out. GMP, listing date, how to check status online

Asit Manohar

  • Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 55 in the grey market today

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE or Link Intime website.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: The allotment status of Unicommerce eSolutions Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check the IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar's website. Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the IPO's official registrar.

Meanwhile, after announcing the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment, the grey market pared some lost ground at the beginning of the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscription opening date. According to stock market observers, Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 55, higher than Friday's GMP of 50.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, after the announcement of Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment status, an applicant can check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. For more convenience, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html and check Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment status without moving out of their home.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP today

According to stock market observers, Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP today is 55, which is 5 higher than Friday's GMP of 50. They said that the grey market sentiment has improved after the trend reversal on Dalal Street. The Indian stock market finished higher on Friday, which boosted the sentiments in the grey market regarding Unicommerce eSolutions IPO.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing date

Bidding for Unicommerce eSolutions IPO ended on 8th August 2024, i.e. on Thursday last week. In the wake of the "T+3' listing rule applicable from 1st December 2023, the most likely Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing date is 13th August 2024, i.e. on Tuesday next week.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
