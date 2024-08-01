Unicommerce eSolutions IPO price band: The Unicommerce eSolutions Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share of the face value of ₹1. The Unicommerce eSolutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, and will close on Thursday, August 8. The allocation to anchor investors for the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The floor price is 102 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap is 108 times the face value of the equity shares. The price to earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for financial year ended 2024 for the company at the upper end of the price band is as high as 93.10 times and at the lower end of the price band is 87.93 times as compared to the Nifty P/E ratio of 23.03 times as of July 25, 2024, said the company in an advertisement on Financial Express (FE). The Unicommerce eSolutions IPO lot size is 138 equity shares and in multiples of 138 equity shares thereafter.

Tentatively, Unicommerce eSolutions IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 9, and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 12, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Unicommerce eSolutions share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 13.

AceVector Ltd (previously Snapdeal Limited), Starfish I Pte. Ltd, Kunal Bahl, and Rohit Kumar Bansal are the company's promoters.

Unicommerce eSolutions Limited, a SaaS platform, was founded in February 2012 and oversees e-commerce operations for brands, sellers, and logistics companies.

The company provides a variety of software solutions to assist companies in effectively managing their online storefronts once they are purchased. A seller management panel for marketplaces, a multi-channel order management system, an omnichannel retail management system, a warehouse and inventory management system, post-order services for logistics tracking and courier allocation, and a payment reconciliation system are some of these goods.

There are no listed firms in India or elsewhere whose business portfolio is equivalent to theirs and comparable to their scope of operations, according to the red herring prospectus. As a result, it is impossible to compare their company to others in the industry.

Between March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, Unicommerce eSolutions Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 101.95%, while its sales increased by 17.71%.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO details There is no fresh issue component to the IPO; there is only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 25,608,512 equity shares. The promoter selling shareholder is AceVector Ltd, who plans to offload up to 9,438,272 equity shares, and the investor selling shareholder will sell up to 16,170,240 equity shares.

The Unicommerce eSolutions IPO's book running lead managers are Iifl Securities Ltd and CLSA India Private Limited, while the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

