Unicommerce eSolutions IPO booked 1.16 times on the first bidding day so far; retail investors steal the show. Check GMP

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscription status: On the first day of bidding, Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd.'s initial public offering got off to a terrific start. The retail component was entirely booked within 30 minutes of opening, and the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours. The IPO has benefited from an overall upbeat market sentiment. At 12:42 IST, Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscription status is 1.16 times, as per BSE data.