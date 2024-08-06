Unicommerce eSolutions IPO booked 1.16 times on the first bidding day so far; retail investors steal the show. Check GMP

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscription status: On the first day of bidding, Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd.'s initial public offering got off to a terrific start. The retail component was entirely booked within 30 minutes of opening, and the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours. The IPO has benefited from an overall upbeat market sentiment. At 12:42 IST, Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscription status is 1.16 times, as per BSE data.
The initial share sale received bids for 1,64,02,956 shares against 1,40,84,681 shares on offer, according to the BSE data.
The retail investors portion fetched 5.26 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 76%. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) is yet to be booked.
(more to come)
