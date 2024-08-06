Unicommerce eSolutions IPO day 1: GMP, review, subscription status, other details. Should you apply?

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Unicommerce eSolutions Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open until 8th August 2024, i.e., Thursday this week. The company has fixed the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO price band at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share, and the mainboard IPO is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The company aims to raise ₹276.57 crore, entirely offered for sale (OFS).

Meanwhile, shares of Unicommerce eSolutions Limited are available in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Unicommerce eSolutions' share price is quoted at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market today.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscription status By 11:06 AM on day one of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 0.65 times, the retail portion of the book build issue had been booked 2.99 times, and the NII segment had been booked 0.38 times.

Important Unicommerce eSolutions IPO details 1] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP: According to market observers, Unicommerce eSolutions' share price is quoting at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market today.

2] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO price: The company has fixed the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO price band at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share.

3] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO date: The public issue opened today and will remain open until 8 August 2024.

4] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹276.57 crore from its initial public offering (IPO), which is completely OFS.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

5] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 138 shares.

6] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on Friday, August 9th, 2024.

7] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the initial public offer's official registrar.

8] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO lead managers: IIFL Securities and CLSA India have been appointed lead managers of the book build issue.

9] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the mainboard IPO is expected to hit the Indian stock market on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: Apply or not? 10] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO review: Speaking on the mainboard issue, Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, "Unicommerce eSolutions Limited provides a SaaS platform that manages e-commerce operations for brands, sellers, and logistics providers. The company offers a range of software products to help businesses efficiently manage their e-commerce operations post-purchase."

"Both its top and bottom lines showed growth during the reporting periods. However, its sharp increase in net earnings for FY24 raises questions. It is the only profitable business in the sector with a global presence. Given the FY24 exceptional results, the issue appears to be priced excessively. As a first mover, the company is attempting to secure high valuations for its initial secondary offer," said Pace 360 expert.

Advising primary market investors to apply for the IPO, Tapan Doshi, SEBI Registered Analyst and Founder of Thoughtful Investors Hub, said, "Unicommerce showcases increased revenue, equity levels and profits, thereby increasing EPS as well as RoNW, which are indicators of healthy business and perfect financial health. Even though the valuation would be right, an initial IPO may offer 30% to 40% appreciation after listing on stock market exchanges. However, IPO subscription status could be affected by a global market sell-off due to Yen carry trade unwinding fears about a recession in the US economy amidst increasing tensions between Iran and Israel." However, despite these concerns, Tapan Doshi said that long-term investors have been advised to "SUBSCRIBE" to the IPO.