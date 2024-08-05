Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: From price band to latest GMP today - 10 key things to know ahead of issue opening

  • Unicommerce eSolutions IPO price band is set at 102 to 108 per share. The company aims to raise 276.57 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.56 crore equity shares.

Ankit Gohel
Published5 Aug 2024, 02:55 PM IST
Unicommerce eSolutions IPO opens for public subscription on Tuesday, August 6, and closes on Thursday, August 8.
Unicommerce eSolutions IPO opens for public subscription on Tuesday, August 6, and closes on Thursday, August 8.(Image: Company Website)

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd, a SaaS platform, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday with an aim to raise 276.57 crore from primary markets.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO is a mainboard IPO and the bidding for the public issue will remain open till August 8.

The company was incorporated in February 2012 and manages e-commerce operations for brands, sellers, and logistics providers and offers a range of software products.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO is garnering decent demand in the unlisted market as the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP, or grey market premium, has been rising.

Also Read | Ola IPO, Ceigall IPO, FirstCry IPO, Unicommerce IPO in focus: Which ones to buy?

Ahead of the issue opening, let us take a look at 10 key things to know about the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: Key things to know

1] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Dates: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO opens for public subscription on Tuesday, August 6, and closes on Thursday, August 8.

2] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Price Band: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO price band is set at 102 to 108 per share.

3] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Size: The company aims to raise 276.57 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.56 crore equity shares. In the OFS, 94.38 lakh equity shares are being offered by Acevector Ltd (formerly known as Snapdeal Ltd) and 1.61 crore equity shares by SB Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd

Also Read | Unicommerce eSolutions IPO announces price band at ₹102-108 per share

4] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size 138 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 14,904.

5] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Allotment: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on August 9.

6] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Listing: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing date is August 13. The equity shares of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

7] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Objectives: The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and all the issue proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders.

Also Read | Ceigall India IPO: GMP, subscription status to review. Buy or not?

8] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO BRLM, Registrar: IIFL Securities Ltd and CLSA India Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

9] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Reservation: 15% of the shares in the offer are reserved for non-institutional investors (NII), while 10% are reserved for retail investors and not less than 75% are reserved for Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB).

10] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP Today: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 40 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that the equity shares of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd are trading at 148 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 37.04% to the IPO price.

Read all IPO news here

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 02:55 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOUnicommerce eSolutions IPO: From price band to latest GMP today - 10 key things to know ahead of issue opening

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

292.10
02:57 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-10.85 (-3.58%)

Tata Steel

150.65
02:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-7.55 (-4.77%)

NTPC

412.90
02:57 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-6.75 (-1.61%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

311.50
02:57 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-18.65 (-5.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences

933.30
02:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
53.5 (6.08%)

Cera Sanitaryware

9,303.95
02:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
378.5 (4.24%)

PCBL

391.30
02:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
14.35 (3.81%)

Devyani International

184.05
02:49 PM | 5 AUG 2024
5.9 (3.31%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue