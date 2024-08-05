Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd, a SaaS platform, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday with an aim to raise ₹276.57 crore from primary markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO is a mainboard IPO and the bidding for the public issue will remain open till August 8.

The company was incorporated in February 2012 and manages e-commerce operations for brands, sellers, and logistics providers and offers a range of software products.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO is garnering decent demand in the unlisted market as the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP, or grey market premium, has been rising.

Ahead of the issue opening, let us take a look at 10 key things to know about the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: Key things to know 1] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Dates: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO opens for public subscription on Tuesday, August 6, and closes on Thursday, August 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Price Band: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO price band is set at ₹102 to ₹108 per share.

3] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Size: The company aims to raise ₹276.57 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.56 crore equity shares. In the OFS, 94.38 lakh equity shares are being offered by Acevector Ltd (formerly known as Snapdeal Ltd) and 1.61 crore equity shares by SB Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd

4] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size 138 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,904. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Allotment: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on August 9.

6] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Listing: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing date is August 13. The equity shares of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

7] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Objectives: The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and all the issue proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO BRLM, Registrar: IIFL Securities Ltd and CLSA India Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

9] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Reservation: 15% of the shares in the offer are reserved for non-institutional investors (NII), while 10% are reserved for retail investors and not less than 75% are reserved for Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB).

10] Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP Today: Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹40 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that the equity shares of Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd are trading at ₹148 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 37.04% to the IPO price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}