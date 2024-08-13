Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see a healthy listing gain for share allottees

Asit Manohar

  • Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP: According to market observers, the grey market is signalling that Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing price would be around 177 apiece

Unicommerce eSolutions shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM during Tuesday deals.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Limited has been fixed. As per the BSE and NSE, the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing date has been fixed for 13 August 2024. So, Unicommerce eSolutions shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM during Tuesday deals. Unicommerce eSolutions shares will be listed on BSE and NSE, and they will be listed in the B category of securities. According to stock market experts, Unicommerce eSolution's share price may open at a substantial premium of 60 to 64 percent.

On reasons for being so bullish on Unicommerce eSolutions' IPO listing price, experts said that the market mood is positive, and the public issue received a robust response from investors. Meanwhile, the grey market is also signalling robust listing gains for allottees. According to stock market observers, Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 69, around 64 percent higher than the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO upper price band of 108.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing price

Speaking on Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP — Research at Mehta Equities, said, “Considering the strong subscription demand, Unicommerce became the second biggest in terms of subscription so far in 2024 and understanding the market mood, we expect there is a good room for healthy listing gain in the range of ~40% and above against the issue price of 108 per share and we continue to recommend allotted investors to hold it for long term."

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Expecting a dream debut for Unicommerce eSolutions shares, Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. received a robust response from investors, with the IPO being oversubscribed by an impressive 168.39 times. The company is anticipated to make a strong debut on the stock exchanges tomorrow, potentially listing at a 59% premium over the upper price band."

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, Unicommerce eSolutions IPO GMP today is 69, which means the grey market expects that Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing price will be around 177 ( 108 + 69). So, the grey market indicates that Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allottees may have around 64 listing gains on their investment.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
