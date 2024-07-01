Unicommerce eSolutions Limited gets SEBI nod for IPO launch

Unicommerce eSolutions plans to offer 2.98 crore equity shares. According to the disclosure document, Sebi said the company received the final observation letter on Friday, June 28.

Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published07:16 PM IST
SaaS platform Unicommerce received the final SEBI approval for IPO plans
SaaS platform Unicommerce received the final SEBI approval for IPO plans

Unicommerce eSolutions Limited, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for its initial public offering (IPO) plan on Monday, July 1, according to the markets regulator filing.

Also Read | Unicommerce files DRHP with SEBI to sell 29.8 million shares

The Delhi-based company plans to offer up to 2.98 crore equity shares with a face value of 1 per share. According to the disclosure document, Sebi received the company's final observation letter on Friday, June 28.

Also Read | FirstCry IPO: Brainbees Solutions receives Sebi approval for its public issue

Promoters of the company, such as AceVector Limited, formerly known as Snapdeal Limited, have planned to offer 1,14,59,840 or 1.14 crore shares for the offer-for-sale. Other investors, such as B2 Capital Partners and SB Investment Holdings (UK) Limited, have planned to dilute 22,10,406 or 22.1 lakh equity shares and 1,61,70,240 or 1.61 crore equity shares, respectively.

IIFL Securities Limited and CLSA India Private Limited run the books as lead managers for the company's public listing.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 1, 2024: Firstcry IPO: Brainbees Solutions receives Sebi approval for ₹1,816 crore public issue

Unicommerce's public issue will not comprise any fresh issue of equity shares. The Mint reported earlier that investors like Anchorage Capital Fund, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, Rizwan Koita & Jagdish Moorjani, Dilip Vellodi and others had picked up stake in the company when it filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on January 5, 2024. 

People aware of the matter told the Mint after the DRHP filing that Unicommerce is set to reach a revenue milestone of 120 to 150 crore in the current financial year. 

According to the company website, Unicommerce claims to have worked with over 3,500 clients, including Lenskart, Fabindia, Zivame, TCNS, Mamaearth, Emami, Sugar, BoAt, Portronics, Pharmeasy, GNC, Cello, Urban Company, Mensa, G.O.A.T, Shiprocket, Xpressbees, etc. 

Apart from Unicommerce, SEBI also approved the final plans for other IPOs, such as Gala Precision Engineering Limited, Noida-based Interarch Building Products Limited, and Brainbees Solutions Limited, popularly known as FirstCry. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsIPOUnicommerce eSolutions Limited gets SEBI nod for IPO launch

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue