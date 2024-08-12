As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Unicommerce eSolutions' IPO is ₹ 65 per share, suggesting an estimated listing price of ₹ 173, which is a 60% premium over the issue price of ₹ 108 per share.

Unicommerce eSolutions shares are scheduled to debut on the exchanges on Tuesday, August 13. In anticipation of the listing, investors are closely monitoring the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price.

The grey market premium is the difference between an IPO’s issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market, reflecting investor sentiment and demand before the stock officially begins trading.

As of today, the GMP for Unicommerce eSolutions' IPO is ₹65 per share, indicating that the shares are expected to trade ₹65 above their issue pric. Based on this GMP and the IPO price, the estimated listing price of the shares is ₹173, representing a 60% premium over the issue price of ₹108 per share.

It is important to note that GMP is only a preliminary indicator of the listing price and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions.

IPO details The IPO, which was open for subscription from August 6 to August 8, received a stellar response from all section of investors. The retail investor portion was subscribed to 130 times, while the non-institutional buyers (NIB) portion was subscribed to 252 times.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed to 138.75 times, according to Chittorgarh.

Overall, the IPO was subscribed to 168 times, raising ₹276.57 crore from the book-built issue, which was entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 2.56 crore shares.

The company provides a comprehensive suite of software solutions designed to streamline e-commerce operations post-purchase. Their offerings include systems for warehouse and inventory management, multi-channel order management, omnichannel retail management, a seller management panel for marketplaces, logistics tracking, courier allocation, and payment reconciliation.

As of March 31, 2024, the company boasts 101 integrations with logistics partners and 11 integrations with various ERP and POS systems, facilitating seamless supply chain operations for its clients.

The company's Order Management System (OMS) has processed 791.63 million order items and supports 131 marketplace and web store integrations for automated order data flow.

Their diverse clientele spans multiple industries, including fashion, electronics, home and kitchen goods, FMCG, beauty, sports, fitness, nutrition, health, pharma, and third-party logistics. Notable clients include Lenskart, SuperBottoms, Zivame, Chumbak, Paragon, PharmEasy, XpressBees, Shiprocket, Mamaearth, Sugar Cosmetics, and Cello, as detailed in the company's DRHP report.

Since the fiscal year 2023, the company has also expanded its international presence, serving 43 enterprise clients across seven countries, mainly in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, as of March 31.