 Unicommerce files DRHP with SEBI to sell 28.9 million shares | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 05 2024 15:55:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.00 -0.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 456.75 0.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.55 -0.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 994.10 0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Unicommerce files DRHP with SEBI to sell 28.9 million shares
Back Back

Unicommerce files DRHP with SEBI to sell 28.9 million shares

 Vaamanaa Sethi

Unicommerce is the latest company to file IPO papers in the last fifteen days, after Ola Electric, FirstCry parent company Brainbees and Mobikwik.

SaaS platform Unicommerce files IPO papersPremium
SaaS platform Unicommerce files IPO papers

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company Unicommerce, which is backed by ecommerce platform Snapdeal, has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to sell over 28.9 million shares through initial public offering (IPO).

The offer comprises an offer for sale aggregating up to 2,98,40,486 equity shares by the selling shareholder with a face value of 1. The offer for sale comprises of up to 1,14,59,840 equity shares by AceVector Limited (formerly known as Snapdeal Limited) (“Promoter Selling Shareholder"); up to 22,10,406 equity shares by B2 Capital Partners and up to 1,61,70,240 equity shares by SB Investment Holdings (UK) Limited (“Investor Selling Shareholder").

Also read: IPOs next week: One mainboard, 3 SME public issues and one listing to keep primary market busy

The public issue will not comprise any fresh issue of equity shares. A clutch of investors, including Anchorage Capital Fund, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, Rizwan Koita & Jagdish Moorjani, Dilip Vellodi and others recently acquired shares in the company.

IIFL Securities Limited and CLSA India Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue. 

Unicommerce is the latest company to file IPO papers in the last fifteen days, after Ola Electric, FirstCry parent company Brainbees and Mobikwik.

Also read: Mobikwik files for 700 crore IPO

Unicommerce witnessed a robust 53 percent growth in revenue, reaching 90 crore in FY23, accompanied by an 8 percent increase in profits, totaling 6 crore. Sources closely associated with the company's IPO preparations indicate that Unicommerce is poised to achieve a revenue milestone ranging from 120 to 150 crore in the ongoing fiscal year.

The company experienced a noteworthy 86 percent surge in free cash flows (FCF) compared to the preceding fiscal year, escalating from 7.82 crore in FY22 to 14.57 crore in FY23. This strengthened Unicommerce's ability to absorb heightened operating costs, which rose from 54.4 crore in FY22 to 84.1 crore in FY23. The increase was primarily attributed to rising expenses related to employee benefits, server costs, and other office-related expenditures.

Also read: IPO fundraising drops 17% in 2023; issues worth around 70,000 crore in pipeline this year

Unicommerce claims to serve clients including Lenskart, Fabindia, Zivame, TCNS, Mamaearth, Emami, Sugar, BoAt, Portronics, Pharmeasy, GNC, Cello, Urban Company, Mensa, G.O.A.T, Shiprocket, Xpressbees and others.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the company had an annual run-rate of processing 763.82 million order items for 743 enterprise clients and 2,830 SMB clients. The company processed approximately 20-25% of India’s e-commerce dropship volume during Fiscal 2022 as per the Redseer Report.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Jan 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App