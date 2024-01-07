Unicommerce files DRHP with SEBI to sell 28.9 million shares
Unicommerce is the latest company to file IPO papers in the last fifteen days, after Ola Electric, FirstCry parent company Brainbees and Mobikwik.
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company Unicommerce, which is backed by ecommerce platform Snapdeal, has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to sell over 28.9 million shares through initial public offering (IPO).
