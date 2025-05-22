Unified Data-Tech Solutions IPO Day 1: Check subscription, GMP and other details about ₹144 crore SME issue

Unified Data-Tech Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) on ₹144.47 crore small and medium-scale enterprise (SME) company Unified Data-Tech Solutions opened for subscription on Thursday, May 22.

The public offer managed to sail through within a few hours of opening amid strong buying action visible from all segments of investors and promising grey market trends.

Unified Data-Tech IPO Subscription Status Unified Data-Tech IPO was booked 1.82 times so far on the first day of the bidding process as of 3 pm. The issue garnered bids for 59,23,600 shares as against 32,50,000 shares on offer.

The retail portion was booked 2.24 times, the non-institutional buyers' quota was subscribed 1.74 times, and the qualified institutional investors portion garnered 1.13 times bids.

Unified Data-Tech IPO GMP Shares of Unified Data-Tech IPO were trading at ₹394 apiece in the grey market. At this level, Unified Data-Tech shares are trading at a grey market premium or GMP of ₹121. At this rate, Unified Data-Tech IPO GMP was 44.32%.

Unified Data-Tech IPO Details Here are the key details about the Unified Data-Tech IPO:

Unified Data-Tech IPO Key Dates: Unified Data-Tech IPO opened on May 22 and will close on May 26. The tentative allotment date is May 27, while the listing of shares is likely on May 29 on the BSE SME platform.

Unified Data-Tech IPO Size: The company is looking to raise ₹144.47 crore at the upper price band.

Unified Data-Tech IPO Structure: The SME IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 52.92 lakh shares by the promoter selling shareholder.

Unified Data-Tech IPO Price Band: Unified Data-Tech IPO is priced in the range of ₹260-273 apiece.

Unified Data-Tech IPO Lot Size: Investors can apply for a minimum of 400 shares in one lot. Retail investors need to shell out at least ₹1,04,000 to subscribe to one lot.

Unified Data-Tech IPO Objective: Since the IPO is entirely an offer for sale, no proceeds will be received by the company. The listing of equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to the existing shareholders, the company said.

Unified Data-Tech IPO BRLM: Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Unified Data-Tech IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

About Unified Data-Tech: Incorporated in 2010, Unified Data-Tech is a technology company specialising in system integration. It provides comprehensive IT solutions to a wide range of industries such as banking, finance, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT, and IT-enabled services. It collaborates closely with clients to develop, implement, and manage cost-effective, secure, and high-performance IT solutions tailored to their unique requirements.

