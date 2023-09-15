Unihealth Consultancy IPO allotment status: Unihealth Consultancy IPO share allotment has been will be finalised today (Friday, September 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Unihealth IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, September 18, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday, September 20.

Unihealth IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, September 21 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check Unihealth IPO allotment status.

If you have applied for the Unihealth Consultancy IPO, you can check your Unihealth Consultancy IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Unihealth Consultancy IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select "Unihealth IPO " in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Unihealth Consultancy IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Unihealth Consultancy IPO Details

Unihealth Consultancy IPO issue size was ₹56.55 crore. The public issue comprised a fresh issue of 42.84 lakh equity shares of face value of ₹10 each.

Unihealth Consultancy IPO price band was fixed at ₹126 to ₹132 per share. The lot size was 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors was ₹132,000.

The company had earlier raised ₹16.08 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

Unihealth Consultancy IPO GMP today

Unihealth Consultancy IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +27 higher than the last trading session. This indicates Unihealth Consultancy share price were trading at a premium of ₹27 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Unihealth Consultancy share price is ₹159 apiece, which is 20.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹132.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.