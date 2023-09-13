Unihealth Consultancy IPO: What latest GMP signals as focus shifts to share allotment1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:54 PM IST
As the subscription period for Unihealth Consultancy IPO has ended, the investors who have bid for the public issue, will now focus on share allotment. Unihealth Consultancy IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on September 15, Friday.
The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare service provider Unihealth Consultancy Ltd received decent response from investors. Unihealth Consultancy IPO is an SME IPO and it opened for subscription on September 8 and closed on September 12.
