Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Unihealth Consultancy IPO: What latest GMP signals as focus shifts to share allotment

Unihealth Consultancy IPO: What latest GMP signals as focus shifts to share allotment

1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:54 PM IST Livemint

  • As the subscription period for Unihealth Consultancy IPO has ended, the investors who have bid for the public issue, will now focus on share allotment. Unihealth Consultancy IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on September 15, Friday.

Unihealth Consultancy IPO was subscribed 18.22 times in total during September 8 to September 12.

The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare service provider Unihealth Consultancy Ltd received decent response from investors. Unihealth Consultancy IPO is an SME IPO and it opened for subscription on September 8 and closed on September 12.

Unihealth Consultancy IPO was subscribed 18.22 times in total during its subscription period. The public issue was subscribed 24.61 times in the retail category, 5.97 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 37.65 times by September 12, 2023.

As the subscription period for Unihealth Consultancy IPO has ended, the investors who have bid for the public issue, will now focus on share allotment. Unihealth Consultancy IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on September 15, Friday.

The company is expected to initiate refunds on September 18 and credit the shares to the demat accounts of eligible allottees on September 20. Unihealth Consultancy shares are proposed to be listed on September 21 at NSE Emerge, a platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME).

Also Read: Samhi Hotels IPO: Issue to open tomorrow; check latest GMP, IPO price band, other key things to know

Ahead of the Unihealth Consultancy IPO share allotment, let us take a look at what the grey market premium (GMP) suggests.

Unihealth Consultancy IPO GMP Today

Unihealth Consultancy IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 23 per share, as per topsharebrokers. This means Unihealth Consultancy shares are trading higher by 23 than their issue price, in the grey market.

Considering the latest GMP today and the IPO price, Unihealth Consultancy shares are estimated to be listed at 155 apiece, which is at 17.42% premium to the IPO price.

Also Read: Pramara Promotions IPO listing: SME shares debut at 76.2% premium to issue price; locks at 5% upper circuit

Unihealth Consultancy IPO Details

Unihealth Consultancy IPO issue size was 56.55 crore. The public issue comprised a fresh issue of 42.84 lakh equity shares of face value of 10 each.

Unihealth Consultancy IPO price band was fixed at 126 to 132 per share. The lot size was 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors was 132,000.

The company had earlier raised 16.08 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 03:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.