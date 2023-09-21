Unihealth Consultancy shares make a tepid debut; lists at 2.3% premium at ₹135 on NSE SME1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Unihealth Consultancy IPO listed on NSE SME at a premium. Shares priced at ₹135 per share, 2.3% higher than issue price.
Unihealth IPO listing date: Shares of Unihealth Consultancy Ltd listed on NSE SME at a premium on Thursday. On NSE SME, Unihealth Consultancy share price today was listed at ₹135 per share, 2.3% higher than the issue price of ₹132.
