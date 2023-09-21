comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 21 2023 10:19:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.35 0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,559.2 -0.3%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 204.1 -0.29%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 446.25 -1.49%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 965.15 -2.22%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Unihealth Consultancy shares make a tepid debut; lists at 2.3% premium at 135 on NSE SME
Back

Unihealth IPO listing date: Shares of Unihealth Consultancy Ltd listed on NSE SME at a premium on Thursday. On NSE SME, Unihealth Consultancy share price today was listed at 135 per share, 2.3% higher than the issue price of 132.

Also Read: Meson Valves shares lists with a stellar 90% premium at 193.80 apiece on BSE SME

Unihealth Consultancy IPO Details

Unihealth Consultancy IPO issue size was 56.55 crore. The public issue comprised a fresh issue of 42.84 lakh equity shares of face value of 10 each.

Unihealth Consultancy IPO price band was fixed at 126 to 132 per share. The lot size was 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors was 132,000.

The company had earlier raised 16.08 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

The Unihealth Consultancy IPO's book-running lead manager is Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Rikhav Securities is the market maker for Unihealth Consultancy's first public offering.

Unihealth Consultancy is a healthcare service provider based out of Mumbai, India and have operational presence in multiple countries across the African continent. Our business segments include Medical Centres, Hospitals, Consultancy Services, Distribution of Pharmaceutical & Medical Consumable Products and Medical Value Travel, according to company's red herring prospectus (RHP).

Unihealth Consultancy IPO GMP today

Unihealth Consultancy IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +16 similar to the last trading session. This indicates Unihealth Consultancy share price were trading at a premium of 16 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Unihealth Consultancy share price was 148 apiece, which is 12.12% higher than the IPO price of 132.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: EMS share price debuts at 33.7% premium at 282.05 on NSE

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 10:17 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App