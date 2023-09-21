Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Unihealth Consultancy shares make a tepid debut; lists at 2.3% premium at 135 on NSE SME

Unihealth Consultancy shares make a tepid debut; lists at 2.3% premium at 135 on NSE SME

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:17 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Unihealth Consultancy IPO listed on NSE SME at a premium. Shares priced at 135 per share, 2.3% higher than issue price.

Unihealth Consultancy shares list on NSE SME today.

Unihealth IPO listing date: Shares of Unihealth Consultancy Ltd listed on NSE SME at a premium on Thursday. On NSE SME, Unihealth Consultancy share price today was listed at 135 per share, 2.3% higher than the issue price of 132.

Unihealth Consultancy IPO Details

Unihealth Consultancy IPO issue size was 56.55 crore. The public issue comprised a fresh issue of 42.84 lakh equity shares of face value of 10 each.

Unihealth Consultancy IPO price band was fixed at 126 to 132 per share. The lot size was 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required for retail investors was 132,000.

The company had earlier raised 16.08 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

The Unihealth Consultancy IPO's book-running lead manager is Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Rikhav Securities is the market maker for Unihealth Consultancy's first public offering.

Unihealth Consultancy is a healthcare service provider based out of Mumbai, India and have operational presence in multiple countries across the African continent. Our business segments include Medical Centres, Hospitals, Consultancy Services, Distribution of Pharmaceutical & Medical Consumable Products and Medical Value Travel, according to company's red herring prospectus (RHP).

Unihealth Consultancy IPO GMP today

Unihealth Consultancy IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +16 similar to the last trading session. This indicates Unihealth Consultancy share price were trading at a premium of 16 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Unihealth Consultancy share price was 148 apiece, which is 12.12% higher than the IPO price of 132.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 10:17 AM IST
