Unimech Aerospace IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Unimech Aerospace Ltd received a robust demand and led by investors across the board. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment status.

The public issue was open for subscription from December 23 to 26. Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment date is likely today, December 27. The company is likely to finalise the basis of Unimech Aerospace share allotment soon.

Once the Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allottees, likely on December 30 and initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

As per the ‘T+3’ listing rule, Unimech Aerospace IPO listing date is expected to be December 31.

Investors can check Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE along with the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is Unimech Aerospace IPO registrar.

In order to do a Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Unimech Aerospace IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Unimech Aerospace Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Unimech Aerospace IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Unimech Aerospace Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP Today Unimech Aerospace shares are commanding a stellar grey market premium (GMP) today. According to stock market observers, Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today is ₹630 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Unimech Aerospace shares are trading higher by ₹630 apiece than their issue price.

Considering the Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Unimech Aerospace shares would be ₹1,415 apiece, a premium of 80.25% to the IPO price of ₹785 per share.

Unimech Aerospace IPO Details Unimech Aerospace IPO began for subscription on December 23 and closed on December 26. Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment date is likely today, December 27, and the IPO listing date is December 31. Unimech Aerospace shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Unimech Aerospace IPO price band was set at ₹745 to ₹785 per share. The company raised ₹ ₹500 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 32 lakh shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of equity number of shares worth ₹250 crore.

Unimech Aerospace IPO was subscribed 175.31 times in total. The QIB quota was subscribed the most at 317.63 times, followed by the NII quota which was booked 263.78 times. Meanwhile, the retail portion of the IPO ended with 56.74 times bids and the employee portion garnered 97.81 times subscription.