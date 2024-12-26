Unimech Aerospace IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited opened on 23 December 2024 and will remain open until 26 December 2024. So, investors have one day to apply for the mainboard IPO. The company has fixed the Unimech Aerospace IPO price band at ₹745 to ₹785 apiece. The aero-engine component maker company aims to raise 500 crores from this initial offer, a mix of fresh shares and offer for sale (OFS). According to Unimech Aerospace IPO subscription status, the book build issue received a decent response from investors in the first two days of bidding.

Meanwhile, the grey market continues to remain bullish on Unitech Aerospace's IPO. According to stock market observers, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited shares are trading at a premium of ₹511 in the grey market today.

Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today As mentioned above, Unimech Aerospace IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹511, which means the grey market is expecting that Unimech Aerospace IPO listing price would be around ₹1296 (785+511= 1296), which is around 65 per cent higher than the upper price band ( ₹785 per share) of the public issue. Market observers said that the strong response by investors is one of the significant reasons for bullish sentiments in the grey market.

Unimech Aerospace IPO subscription status After two days of bidding, the book build issue had been subscribed 9.09 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 10.30 times, the NII segment had been filled 12.07 times, whereas the QIB segment had been subscribed 4.64 times.

Unimech Aerospace IPO review Hem Securities has assigned a 'buy' tag to the public issue, saying, "Company is bringing the issue at a price band of ₹745-785 per share at p/b multiple of 52x on a post-issue basis. The company is a global high-precision and engineering solutions company with manufacturing capabilities. The company have established itself as an approved supplier for various industry leaders in the aerospace, defence, semiconductor and energy sectors. The company has developed and has the potential to further evolve its facilities to cater to all the customers' specific and changing needs and requirements concerning the products the company makes and for the industry it supplies products to, allowing it to provide customized and tailored solutions. Hence, Looking after all the above, we recommend "Subscribe" to the issue."

Marwadi Shares and Finance has also given a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue saying, "Considering the annualized EPS – Sept 24 of ₹15.21, the company is set to list at a P/E of approximately ~52x with a market cap of ₹3,992.27 cr., whereas its peers MTAR Technologies Limited, Azad Engineering Limited, Paras Defense & Space Technologies Limited, Dynamatic Technologies Limited, and Data Patterns (India) Limited are trading at P/E ratios of approximately ~123x, ~144x, ~101x, ~112x, and ~76x respectively. We assign a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO as the company has advanced manufacturing capabilities and is capable of delivering high-precision engineering solutions. Also, it is available at a reasonable valuation compared to its peers."

Besides, Ajcon Global Services, Arihant Capital Markets, BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, Eureka Stock & Share Broking Services, GEPL Capital, InCred Equities, INDSEC Securities, KR Choksey Securities, Nirmal Bang, Reliance Securities, SBI Capital Securities, SMIFS, StockEdge, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue.

Unimech Aerospace IPO details Most likely, Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment date is 27 December 2024, and most likely, Unimech Aerospace IPO listing date is 31 December 2024.