Unimech Aerospace IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue booked 9.09x so far led by NIIs, retail investors. Check GMP, review.

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST

Unimech Aerospace IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Unimech Aerospace IPO has a fresh issue of up to ₹ 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹ 250 crore. Price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹ 745-785 per share. The firm is a high-precision engineering solutions company.