LIVE UPDATES

Unimech Aerospace IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue booked 9.09x so far led by NIIs, retail investors. Check GMP, review.

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Unimech Aerospace IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Unimech Aerospace IPO has a fresh issue of up to 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 250 crore. Price band for the offer has been fixed at 745-785 per share. The firm is a high-precision engineering solutions company.

Unimech Aerospace IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The IPO that ends today consists of fresh issue of up to ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹250 crore. (Pixabay)Premium
Unimech Aerospace IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd saw a subscription rate of 9.09 times on the second day of bidding, which took place on Tuesday. Non-institutional investors contributed to a subscription level of 12.07 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 10.30 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category achieved 4.64 times subscription.

This IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth up to 250 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 250 crore. The subscription period for the issue concludes today, Thursday, December 26.

The price range for the shares has been set between 745-785 each. Prior to the opening of the public subscription, which started on Monday, December 23, Unimech Aerospace Manufacturing raised 149.5 crores from anchor investors.

Unimech Aerospace is a company focused on high-precision engineering solutions, providing complex manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, energy, and semiconductor sectors.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd and Equirus Capital Private Ltd are the lead managers overseeing the offer.

26 Dec 2024, 08:32:30 AM IST

Unimech Aerospace IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Here's what GMP hints ahead on the third bidding day 

Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today is +610. This indicates Unimech Aerospace share price was trading at a premium of 610 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Unimech Aerospace share price is indicated at 1,395 apiece, which is 77.71% higher than the IPO price of 785.

According to the last 11 sessions of grey market activities, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0, while the maximum stands at 610, as per insights from experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

