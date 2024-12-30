Unimech Aerospace IPO Listing: The equity shares of engineering solutions provider Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market soon after receiving robust demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Unimech Aerospace IPO listing date is likely December 31, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unimech Aerospace IPO was open for subscription from December 23 to 26 and the IPO allotment was finalised on December 28. Unimech Aerospace IPO listing is expected to take place tomorrow.

"Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course," said a BSE notice.

Ahead of share listing, Unimech Aerospace IPO grey market premium (GMP) today signals a strong debut of shares. Here’s a look at what Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP shows:

Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP Today Unimech Aerospace shares are showing a strong bullish trend in the unlisted market with a hefty grey market premium. According to stock market observers, Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today is ₹716 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Unimech Aerospace shares are trading higher by ₹716 than their issue price.

Considering the Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Unimech Aerospace shares would be ₹1,501 apiece, which is at a premium of 91% to the IPO price of ₹785 per share. This shows a potential of nearly multibagger returns for IPO investors after share listing.

Unimech Aerospace IPO Details Unimech Aerospace IPO opened for public subscription on December 23 and closed on December 26. The IPO allotment was fixed on December 28, and Unimech Aerospace IPO listing date is likely December 31. Unimech Aerospace shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Unimech Aerospace IPO price band was set at ₹745 to ₹785 per share. The company raised ₹500 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 32 lakh equity shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of equal number of shares worth ₹250 crore.

Unimech Aerospace IPO received a robust 175.31 times subscription in total as it attracted bids for 82.46 crore equity shares as against 47.04 lakh shares on the offer.

The retail investors portion was subscribed 56.74 times, while the the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 263.78 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 317.63 times subscription and the Employee portion garnered 97.81 times subscription.

Anand Rathi Securities, Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers of the Unimech Aerospace IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

