Unimech Aerospace IPO Listing: The equity shares of engineering solutions provider Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today. Unimech Aerospace IPO listing date is today, December 31, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bidding for Unimech Aerospace IPO was open from December 23 to 26 and the IPO allotment was finalised on December 28. Unimech Aerospace IPO listing will take place today.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, December 31, 2024, the equity shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities," said a BSE notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unimech Aerospace shares will be a part of the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) today and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of share listing, Unimech Aerospace IPO grey market premium (GMP) today signals a strong debut of shares. Here’s a look at what Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP shows:

Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP Today The trends for Unimech Aerospace shares in the unlisted market is bullish with a hefty grey market premium. According to stock market observers, Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today is ₹716 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Unimech Aerospace shares are trading higher by ₹716 than their issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unimech Aerospace IPO Listing Price Considering the Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Unimech Aerospace shares would be ₹1,501 apiece, which is at a premium of 91% to the IPO price of ₹785 per share. This shows a potential of nearly multibagger returns for IPO investors after share listing.

Analysts also expect Unimech Aerospace shares to see a strong listing in the stock market today.

“Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. has garnered significant investor interest, with its IPO oversubscribed 175.31 times, and is poised for a strong debut today, potentially commanding a 90% premium above the upper band price," said Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst, StoxBox. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of September 2024, the company had an order backlog valued at ₹807.52 million, with delivery timelines ranging from 4 to 16 weeks.

“The issue is valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 59.3x on the upper price band based on FY24 earnings, which is comparatively lower than its peers. Considering the company’s strong financial performance, industry tailwinds and attractive valuation, we recommend that investors who have been allotted shares consider holding their positions from a medium to long-term perspective," Pandya added.

Unimech Aerospace IPO Details Unimech Aerospace IPO opened for subscription on December 23 and closed on December 26. The IPO allotment was fixed on December 27 and the Unimech Aerospace IPO listing date is today, December 31. Unimech Aerospace shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd is an engineering solutions provider specializing in the manufacturing and supply of critical parts such as aero tooling, ground support equipment, electro-mechanical sub-assemblies, and other precision-engineered components for the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries.

The ₹500-crore worth Unimech Aerospace IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 32 lakh equity shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of equity number of shares worth ₹250 crore. The IPO price band was set at ₹745 to ₹785 per share.

Unimech Aerospace IPO was subscribed by a robust 175.31 times as it attracted bids for 82.46 crore equity shares as against 47.04 lakh shares on the offer. The retail investors portion was subscribed 56.74 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 263.78 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 317.63 times subscription and the Employee portion garnered 97.81 times subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand Rathi Securities, Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers of the Unimech Aerospace IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}