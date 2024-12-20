Unimech Aerospace IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited is all set to hit the Indian primary market on 23rd December 2024. Bidding for the public issue will begin at 10:00 AM during Monday deals and remain open until 5:00 PM on 26 December 2024. The complex tool maker company for aero-engine and airframe production has fixed Unimech Aerospace IPO price band at ₹745 to ₹785 per equity share. The upcoming IPO aims to raise ₹500 crore from this initial offer, a mix of fresh shares and Offer for Sale (OFS). Unimech Aerospace IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Meanwhile, ahead of the issue opening, shares of the company are trading at a robust premium in the grey market today. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹406 in the grey market today.

2] Unimech Aerospace IPO price band: The company has fixed the Unimech Aerospace IPO price band at ₹745 to ₹785 per equity share.

3] Unimech Aerospace IPO date: The mainboard issue will open on 23 December and remain open until 26 December 2024.

4] Unimech Aerospace IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹500 crore from this initial offer, of which ₹250 crore each is reserved for Offer for Sale (OFS) and fresh shares.

5] Unimech Aerospace IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 19 company shares.

6] Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalizing share allocation is 27 December 2024.

7] Unimech Aerospace IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Unimech Aerospace IPO Lead Managers: Anand Rathi Securities and Equirus Capital have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

The initial public offer is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 31 December 2024.

10] Unimech Aerospace IPO review: The market capitalization capitalization of the Unimech Aerospace IPO is ₹3992.27 crore. In FY24, the company's revenue increased by 125 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 155 per cent.