Unimech Aerospace Share Price Live Updates: Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing shares are set to make their stock market debut today after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar demand. Unimech Aerospace IPO listing date is today, December 31, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE. Unimech Aerospace IPO was open from December 23 to 26 and was subscribed by a robust 175.31 times. Ahead of share listing, Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today signals a strong debut of shares. Analysts also expect Unimech Aerospace shares to see a strong listing in the stock market today. Stay tuned to our Unimech Aerospace Share Price Live Blog for the latest updates
Unimech Aerospace IPO was subscribed 184.34 times at the end of the three-day bidding process. The public issue as subscribed 59.19 times in the retail category, 334.68 times in the QIB category, and 277.55 times in the NII category.
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. has garnered significant investor interest, with its IPO oversubscribed 175.31 times, and is poised for a strong debut today, potentially commanding a 90% premium above the upper band price. The issue is valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 59.3x on the upper price band based on FY24 earnings, which is comparatively lower than its peers. Considering the company’s strong financial performance, industry tailwinds and attractive valuation, we recommend that investors who have been allotted shares consider holding their positions from a medium to long-term perspective.
Unimech Aerospace IPO GMP today, ahead of the share listing, is ₹625, signaling a 80% listing premium over the IPO price of ₹785.
