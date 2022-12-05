Uniparts India IPO: Latest GMP ahead of share allotment this week1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 08:38 AM IST
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times on the last day of subscription on Friday, December 2, 2022. The issue received bids for 25,66,29,175 shares against 1,01,37,360 shares on offer. As per market observers, Uniparts India shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹60 in the grey market today.