Uniparts India IPO: GMP steady ahead of subscription opening this week1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 09:09 AM IST
- At the upper end of the price band, Uniparts India IPO is expected to fetch ₹836 crore
Engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India on Friday said it has set a price band of ₹548-577 a share for its ₹836-crore initial public offering (IPO). The three-day initial share sale will open for public subscription on November 30 and conclude on December 2. The bidding for anchor investors will open on November 29.