Uniparts India IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details here

As per market observers, Uniparts India shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹72 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday, December 12, 2022. Meanwhile, the finalisation of the basis of share allotment is expected to take place next week on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}