Uniparts India IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 07:47 AM IST
- Since Uniparts India IPO is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue
The initial public offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India received 58% subscription on the first day of the offering on Wednesday. The issue, with a price band in the range of ₹548-577 a share, concludes on Friday, December 2, 2022. The engineering systems and solutions provider raised ₹251 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.